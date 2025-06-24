Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 29,527 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,527 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,186 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.