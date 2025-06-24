Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Carrier Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

