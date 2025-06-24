Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 44,505 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,505 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,131,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after buying an additional 130,025 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $4,950,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,436,000 after purchasing an additional 490,754 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

