Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 5,990 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,757,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 806,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 606,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,179,000 after purchasing an additional 51,720 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $175.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $180.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.10%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,040,999.20. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $12,483,099.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,042 shares in the company, valued at $22,598,577.54. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,044 shares of company stock worth $13,257,948 over the last three months. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

