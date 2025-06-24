Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $2.15. Marchex shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 55,457 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Marchex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Marchex

Marchex Stock Down 0.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.