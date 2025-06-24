Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $62.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Masco stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

