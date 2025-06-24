Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.5% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $112,406,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $698.53 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $621.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.76.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.25, for a total transaction of $298,418.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,384. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.66, for a total transaction of $525,577.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,268,742.26. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,002 shares of company stock valued at $73,353,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

