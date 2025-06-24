Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 41,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $698.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $621.44 and its 200-day moving average is $623.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.38, for a total value of $350,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,615,645.22. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,002 shares of company stock valued at $73,353,340. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $664.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

