Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Brueske Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,044,000 after buying an additional 1,229,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,908,382,000 after buying an additional 110,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $664.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.00.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.99, for a total value of $364,332.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,841.36. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.13, for a total transaction of $5,836,104.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,372 shares in the company, valued at $62,048,632.36. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,002 shares of company stock valued at $73,353,340. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $698.53 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $621.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.76. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

