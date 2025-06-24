Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 32,477 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $296,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,547.96. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.38, for a total transaction of $350,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,615,645.22. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,002 shares of company stock worth $73,353,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $698.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $621.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $664.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.