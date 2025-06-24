Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,164.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1,199.56. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

