MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 823.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $979.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.66. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.94%.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

