Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,593 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mfs Muni Inc Tr were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Price Performance

Shares of MFM stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. Mfs Muni Inc Tr has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Cuts Dividend

About Mfs Muni Inc Tr

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

