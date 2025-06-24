Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.42. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 967,058 shares traded.

MBOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $85.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

