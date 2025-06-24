Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 892.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $48,749,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,087,000 after purchasing an additional 235,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.19.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

