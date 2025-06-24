Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $12.17. Noah shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 182,115 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Noah in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Noah alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Noah

Noah Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $802.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 19.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Noah Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1572 per share. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Noah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 61.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 696,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 266,602 shares during the period. First Beijing Investment Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 163,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 70.8% in the first quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 59,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 307.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.