Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nucor were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,220,000 after buying an additional 384,205 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nucor by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after buying an additional 474,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,127,000 after acquiring an additional 68,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Nucor Stock Up 1.5%

Nucor stock opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

