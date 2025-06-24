ORG Partners LLC Buys 94 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 284.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 61,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total transaction of $36,106,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,813 shares in the company, valued at $14,358,483.36. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,793 shares of company stock worth $60,812,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.5%

ZS stock opened at $310.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $311.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,194.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zscaler from $298.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.