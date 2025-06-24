ORG Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $122.07 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

