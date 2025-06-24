Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

OTIS opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

