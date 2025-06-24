Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,806,000 after acquiring an additional 149,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,787,000 after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of OTIS opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

