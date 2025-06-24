Penny Stocks Worth Watching – June 22nd

BigBear.ai, Innovative Eyewear, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, Dragonfly Energy, Plug Power, and INLIF are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that typically trade for less than five dollars per share and are often quoted on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have low market capitalizations and limited trading volume, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and speculative. Investors are exposed to greater liquidity risk and the potential for rapid price swings, both up and down. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 166,950,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,868,177. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Innovative Eyewear (LUCY)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

NASDAQ:LUCY traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 110,976,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,312. Innovative Eyewear has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ WULF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. 47,677,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,642,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 3.09. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 31,871,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,887,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.58. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

Dragonfly Energy (DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

DFLI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,067,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.54.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 71,227,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,249,409. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

INLIF (INLF)

INLIF Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. Its products include: Three-axis robot, Five-axis robot and bull head type manipulator. The company was founded on January 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, China.

Shares of NASDAQ:INLF traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 59,167,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,293. INLIF has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18.

