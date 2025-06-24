Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.37 and traded as high as $19.75. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 158 shares changing hands.

Peoples Financial Trading Down 2.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 53.23%.

Peoples Financial Increases Dividend

Peoples Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Peoples Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

