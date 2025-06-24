Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.32 and traded as high as $10.17. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 143,734 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PESI

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Up 1.5%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $187.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 24.56% and a negative net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 157,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.