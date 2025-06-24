PFG Investments LLC Acquires 1,214 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $180.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $217,076.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,718,365.70. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,099,398 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

