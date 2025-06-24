PFG Investments LLC Acquires 753 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of UL stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.