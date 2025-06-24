PFG Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP stock opened at $519.59 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.68 and a 200-day moving average of $511.76.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

