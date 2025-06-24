PFG Investments LLC Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in MercadoLibre by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,632.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.0%

MELI stock opened at $2,452.89 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,563.21 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,395.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,093.81.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

