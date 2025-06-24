PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 13,400 GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,010,000 after buying an additional 358,478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1,006.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 128,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 116,527 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 75,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,307,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDL opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $88.31.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

