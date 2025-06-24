PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

BSTZ opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $22.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2178 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

