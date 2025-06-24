PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,744 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.83. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Dividend Announcement

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 63.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.96%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.00 to $14.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZIM

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.