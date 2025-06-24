PFG Investments LLC Grows Position in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ringcentral in the first quarter worth $271,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 42.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 783,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,405,000 after buying an additional 233,438 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 977.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 91,972 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 1,803.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ringcentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 19,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $513,852.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,348.58. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 54,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,451,529.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,616,560.80. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ringcentral currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Ringcentral Price Performance

RNG stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.53 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ringcentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

