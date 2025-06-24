PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $9,756,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $122.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.33 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.23.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

