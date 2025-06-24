PFG Investments LLC Has $486,000 Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 271,908 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,236,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:ARI opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 74.89, a quick ratio of 74.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.50, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $511,887.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,784.82. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,787 shares in the company, valued at $576,260.76. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

