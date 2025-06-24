PFG Investments LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,198,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,535,000 after acquiring an additional 83,709 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TBLL opened at $105.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.62. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $105.35 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

