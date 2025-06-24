PFG Investments LLC Has $550,000 Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2,597.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5109 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 93.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.