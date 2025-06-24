PFG Investments LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,452,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21,681.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,982,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,554 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Fiserv Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of FI stock opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.46 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

