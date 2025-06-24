PFG Investments LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SPHD opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.