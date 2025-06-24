PFG Investments LLC Has $630,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6,919.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,388,000 after acquiring an additional 764,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,521,000 after acquiring an additional 359,944 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,459,000 after acquiring an additional 349,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after acquiring an additional 276,698 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $163.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

