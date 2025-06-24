PFG Investments LLC Has $650,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 68,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2097 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

