PFG Investments LLC Has $650,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 68,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.