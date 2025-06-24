PFG Investments LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,114,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 345,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after buying an additional 902,912 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,827,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,650,000 after buying an additional 1,564,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,240,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,972,000 after buying an additional 194,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after buying an additional 199,194 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $52.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

