PFG Investments LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,426,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,159,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,678,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after buying an additional 1,198,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,439,000 after buying an additional 881,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,068,000 after buying an additional 871,370 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Several analysts have commented on ARCC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

