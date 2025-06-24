PFG Investments LLC Has $713,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

