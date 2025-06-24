PFG Investments LLC Has $723,000 Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,025 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trex by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,599,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,505,000 after acquiring an additional 523,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trex by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,734 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Trex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,153,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,631,000 after acquiring an additional 126,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,029,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,064,000 after acquiring an additional 939,960 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of TREX stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $86.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trex

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.