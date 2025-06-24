PFG Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,971,908,000 after acquiring an additional 191,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $562,880,000 after acquiring an additional 395,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $514,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $436,210,000 after acquiring an additional 239,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $328,136,000 after acquiring an additional 459,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. Best Buy’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

