PFG Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

