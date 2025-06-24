PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 286,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 118,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 88,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

