PFG Investments LLC Purchases 140 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $335,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,743,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

