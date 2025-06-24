PFG Investments LLC Purchases 2,355 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in C3.ai by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $128,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $7,362.50. This represents a 94.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $264,149.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,752,730 shares of company stock worth $41,551,316 in the last three months. 33.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.46.

About C3.ai

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

