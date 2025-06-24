PFG Investments LLC Purchases 532 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 61,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

